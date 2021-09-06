Champion racer says Tucson Dragway is 'the safest option to go fast'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Suiting up to defend her title at the Tucson Dragway, Ryan Edwards said racing is more than just a hobby.

“I've been drag racing since I was five -- on big wheels," said Edwards. "Racing is just a passion.”

Hitting over a hundred on the track is a lifestyle.

“It's not just the safe environment it's somewhere to go to do what you like doing with people you like doing it with-- your friends and your family. It's just the safest option to go fast,” said Edwards.

Earlier this year Pima County saw a spike in street racing.

Matt DeYoung, Tucson Dragway manager, said he hopes the track re-opening curbed the trend.

“We know it never will fully fix it, but we want to try to offer as many options and activities for these street racers as we can,” he said.

While some choose to hit the streets, Ryan and her family make hitting the Dragway a family affair.

“It's fun, but sometimes you can get butterflies in your stomach,” said Charlie Edwards.

Ryan’s nine-year-old sister Charlie is also a champion at the Dragway. She competes in big wheel races.

Their dad Josh said bringing his girls to the Dragway is more than just the safe thing to do--- it offers them a family.

"Sometimes family isn't just about blood. It's the people you're with all the time and the environment that you're at," he said.

The Tucson Dragway holds events regularly for racers. It announces those on its social media pages.

