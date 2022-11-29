Challenger Middle School teacher honored with Excellence Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Leticia Montero, an English Development teacher at Challenger Middle School, was presented with the Teacher Excellence Award on Monday.

The Tucson Values Teachers presented the award after Montero worked for the Sunnyside Unified Union District for the past 10 years.

“I strongly believe that we all have the power to influence others in a positive way, and I take that to heart everyday with my students,” said Montero. “My goal is to empower them to believe in themselves and know that with hard work and discipline everything is within our reach.”