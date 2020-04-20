Chalk it up! Art challenge for kids promotes litter-free Arizona highways

TUCSON, Ariz. — A colorful contest is underway for kids in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Transportation launched the "Keep it Grand" anti-litter art challenge last week, a way to remind the public to keep Arizona highways clean.

Young artists are encouraged to create a unique design that encourages stashing your trash during outdoor activities until it can be properly disposed of.

To participate, simply send in a picture of a sidewalk chalk drawing, or another type of drawing to ADOTKids@azdot.gov, just make sure the image says "Keep it Grand" somewhere on it.

ADOT says they will post every picture they receive by 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, to a slideshow that will be viewable on its website.

For more information, click here.

Here are some examples posted by ADOT:

Arizona Department of Transportation ADOT art challenge encourages clean highways

