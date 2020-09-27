Chabad Tucson to remember Jewish victims of COVID-19 during Yom Kippur

TUCSON, Ariz. — Chabad Lubavitch of Tucson will hold a special synagogue service during Yom Kippur to remember Jewish victims of COVID-19 Monday.

The Jewish Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, which is observed from sunset Sunday Sep. 27 to after nightfall on Monday, Sept. 28, according to Chabad Tucson.

Chabad Tucson Rabbi Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin said "During Yom Kippur we have something called the yizkor service which is a memorial service for those who have been departed sadly this year that list is very long because there is over one thousand two hundred jewish victims from the Corona Virus that have been recorded and we'll be reading them all during our memorial service paying tribute to there souls and to the lives that have been lost."

Only pre-registered guests will be allowed at Chabad Tucson for the service, where face masks and social distancing will be required.

Chabad Rabbi Yossie Shemtov will lead the prayer and read the names of 1,200 victims of COVID-19.

"We mourn these precious lives that were lost to the Jewish community around the world. We will pray for their souls and pledge to give charity in their honor, Rabbi Ceitlin said in a statement.

The memorial will also be a time to pray for those who are still fighting coronavirus.

