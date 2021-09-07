Chabad Tucson celebrates Rosh Hashanah

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From Monday evening until Wednesday the Jewish community will observe Rosh Hashanah.

It's a celebration of the world's birth and commemorates the creation of humankind. They believe it's a day of judgment when god decides what tools and blessings people will have in the coming year.

The Jewish communities celebrate with a festive meal and symbolic foods, such as honey cake and apples dipped in honey to signify a sweet year.

Rabbi Yehuda Cietlin said "We're saying goodbye to a year filled with ills and challenges, but we're also welcoming with the great blast of a Shofar. We're welcoming the new year with hope and potential and blessings. And we hope that this year will be a sweet one, and a good one, and a healthy one, and a tolerant one."

Chabad Tucson will hold a 'Shofar in the Park' at Himmel Park, where a prayer will be recited for the Jewish new year starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

