Chabad Tucson celebrates Passover with Matzah from Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the Jewish faith, Passover is a time to celebrate the Hebrew's liberation from slavery in Egypt.

Chabad Tucson is celebrating this weekend while also keeping the people of Ukraine in their thoughts.

"Passover is a eight day holiday that celebrates the liberation of the Jewish people from ancient Egypt," Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin said. "And it's marked with a festive meal on the first and second night. The meals called a Seder. And we bring family and friends, community members, even some strangers as well."

Rabbi Ceitlin says his congregation usually buys Matzah every year from Ukraine.

"They were able to load a final shipment two hours before the war broke out," Rabbi Ceitlin said. "And there's still some Matzah stuck there, right at the port of Odessa."

Making this year's Matzah, even more special during their celebration.

"We've been giving it and we've been sharing it and we'll be eating it tonight with great joy," Rabbi Ceitlin said. "And also hope that the liberation that we experience...back in Egypt, will be experienced by the people of Ukraine."

On Friday Rabbi Ceitlin and his family burned bread in his backyard, as one of the rituals to mark the arrival of Passover.

"Anything that's negative, anything that is unwanted, we burn it, and we pray that we enjoy better times," Rabbi Ceitlin said. "We enjoy a better, a great holiday, but it also enjoy better times and we're able to celebrate in a better world."