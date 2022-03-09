CFHS students win Move Mining Competition

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two students at Catalina Foothills High school are making a difference in the field of mining.

The Society for Mining, Metallurgy and exploration wrapped up their "move mining" competition to help change people's perception of mining.

Both Cole Warnock and Ingrid Benito were a part of the winning team.

Their team, "Terra-movers" pitched the idea of a video game that shows how mining is a lot more complex than just swinging a pickax.

The team won $5,000 for their presentation.

