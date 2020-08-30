Menu

CenturyLink reports internet outage across the U.S.

Internet outage reported across the U.S.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
People across the U.S. subscribed to CenturyLink reported problems with their internet.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Aug 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-30 13:43:38-04

People across the U.S. subscribed to CenturyLink reported problems with their internet Sunday.

According to DownDetector.com, which reports internet and service outages, more than 10,000 people reported outages at 9:30 a.m., and as of noon, the number dropped to about 900.

CenturyLink confirmed in a tweet at 11 a.m. that all services impacted have been restored.

Yahoo Finance reported most of the issues were internet-related, with Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, Portland, and Miami being the most reported locations.

It's unclear what caused the internet outage.

— CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) August 30, 2020

