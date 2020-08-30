CenturyLink reports internet outage across the U.S.

People across the U.S. subscribed to CenturyLink reported problems with their internet Sunday.

According to DownDetector.com, which reports internet and service outages, more than 10,000 people reported outages at 9:30 a.m., and as of noon, the number dropped to about 900.

CenturyLink confirmed in a tweet at 11 a.m. that all services impacted have been restored.

Yahoo Finance reported most of the issues were internet-related, with Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, Portland, and Miami being the most reported locations.

It's unclear what caused the internet outage.



