Celebration of life held for Beth Walkup, wife of late Tucson Mayor Bob Walkup

A celebration of life for Beth Walkup, wife of the late former Mayor Bob Walkup, was held Friday at East Lawn Cemetery.

Walkup died on June 25. She was 81.

Beth Walkup took on many roles during her time in Tucson. She served as the director of the Tucson Children's Museum and was a supporter of organizations ranging from the Southern Arizona Food Bank to the Tucson Girls Chorus.

"I think, if nothing else, a person who exemplifies that gives everybody something to work for, and you just say, 'I want to be like that. I want to be that person that will go out and give of myself, and not need any notoriety for it,'" said friend Colleen Concannon.

Beth's husband, Mayor Bob Walkup, died in 2021 at age 84.

