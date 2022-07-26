Celebrating success: Tucson baker opens new restaurant in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Step inside Nosh: the newest addition to the Tucson restaurant scene.

"It still hasn't hit me that this is mine. I'm so used to being in the restaurant industry working for other people," said Nosh Owner, Tina Marie Wilken.

In 2020, Tina Marie Wilken quit her job and pursued her passion for food. She began running a bakery out of her home kitchen.

"What I decided to do was sign up for Square. I had an online store. That's how I pushed it. People could order," said Wilken.

The orders came flooding in and soon Nosh was looking to expand.

"This beautiful spot, that's been on my vision board for actually a whole year, came up. We decided to make this a big bakery, cafe, welcoming area," said Wilken.

Nosh serves unique cafe style dishes and, of course, all the tasty baked goods that put them on the map.

Wilken is also giving other small, local businesses the space to thrive. She features their products in the restaurant,

"Part of my vision was featuring some of the small business owners that I met during pop-ups that don't have a shop yet or couldn't afford it," said Wilken.

She's helping people chase their dreams, just like she did.

"I honestly couldn't have done it without my family and the Tucson community. Their support behind me and my network that I've built throughout the years is overwhelming. I feel blessed," said Wilken.