Celebrate the holidays with these alcohol-filled ornaments

A distillery based in the UK is taking holiday spirit to a whole new level.

The Lakes Distillery has created Christmas ornaments that are filled with various types of alcohol.

The Christmas baubles for sale on the distillery's website come filled with your choice of whiskey, vodka, or gin.

Six-pack gift sets are also available for purchase.

Delivery is not available for U.S. customers through the distillery itself, but you can purchase the ornaments on its partner's site The Whisky Shop.