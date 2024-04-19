Celebrate National Park Week: Fee-Free Saturday and more

National Park Week kicks off on Saturday, a fee-free day where you can visit any park for no charge.

Tucson is home to Saguaro National Park which is hosting its own event to start the week off strong — a scavenger hunt!

Directions here:

According to the park's Facebook page, Saguaro will have more specific information for each day's theme throughout the week.

Saturday, April 20 - Discovery

Sunday, April 21 - Volunteers

Monday, April 22 - Earth Day

Tuesday, April 23 - Innovation

Wednesday, April 24 - Workforce Wednesday

Thursday, April 25 - Youth Engagement

Friday, April 26 - Community Connections

Saturday, April 27 - Jr. Ranger Day

Sunday, April 18 - Art In Parks

