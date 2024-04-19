Celebrate National Park Week: Fee-Free Saturday and more

National Park Week kicks off on Saturday, a fee-free day where you can visit any park for no charge.
Tucson is home to Saguaro National Park which is hosting its own event to start the week off strong — a scavenger hunt!
According to the park's Facebook page, Saguaro will have more specific information for each day's theme throughout the week.
Saturday, April 20 - Discovery
Sunday, April 21 - Volunteers
Monday, April 22 - Earth Day
Tuesday, April 23 - Innovation
Wednesday, April 24 - Workforce Wednesday
Thursday, April 25 - Youth Engagement
Friday, April 26 - Community Connections
Saturday, April 27 - Jr. Ranger Day
Sunday, April 18 - Art In Parks