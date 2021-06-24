Watch
Celebrate monsoon at 'El Dia de San Juan Fiesta' June 24

Posted at 9:16 AM, Jun 24, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An annual monsoon celebration returns to Tucson tonight.

El Dia de San Juan Fiesta runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Mission Garden (946 W. Mission Lane).

"In Tucson, it is traditionally a day of celebration of the coming of the summer rains. Over two decades ago the celebration was revived in Tucson and this year it will be held in and near Mission Garden," the event's Facebook page says.

The fiesta will have food, music, and more.

Event organizers say guests are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

For more information, visit the El Dia de San Juan Fiesta Facebook page.

