Celebrate Easter early at Tucson Tractor Supply's Chick Days

TUCSON, Ariz. - Celebrate Easter a little early with some live baby chicks and ducklings!

The Tucson Tractor Supply is hosting Chick Days, their annual springtime event, through April 29th.

The event features photo opportunities with adorable baby chicks and ducklings and helps families learn about how to start or grow a backyard flock.

"As parents, it's our job to teach our children personal responsibility and healthy behaviors," says Neely Green, a mother of three and Tractor Supply Company's national marketing manager. “Raising backyard poultry provides parents with so many teachable moments, like collecting the eggs, caring for live animals and proper handling guidelines—including the importance of washing your hands—to ensure the safety of your flock and yourself.”

This year at Chick Days, families can purchase a minimum of four chicks in select states and can mix and match with ducklings. Attendees can also buy starter kids, feed, bedding, heat bulbs and lamps, and all other items needed to begin the process.