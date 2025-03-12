Celebrate a loved one who's reached 100 years with the 'Salute to Centenarians'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you know someone who has been on this Earth for 100 years?

Pima Council on Aging and TMC for Seniors want to celebrate their lives at this year's 'Salute to Centenarians' on Friday, May 2.

Every year, the groups recognize seniors from our community 99 years old and older with a special ceremony. This year's ceremony will hosted by KGUN 9's own Pat Parris.

Their photos and life stories are also featured in a commemorative booklet.

If you want to honor a centenarian in your life, TMC Seniors is still accepting submissions for the occasion. You can contact them by calling (520) 324-1960 or emailing SeniorServices@tmcaz.com.

TMC says the deadline to submit information is March 21.