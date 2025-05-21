Cedar Wildfire reported near Oracle, says Coronado National Forest

UPDATE 7:55 p.m.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, this is a full suppression fire, which means all available resources are employed and aggressive tactics will be used to battle the flames.

The fire has grown to five acres and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

UPDATE 7:40 p.m.

The U.S. Forest Service has announced that a drone incursion from an unauthorized entity has forced firefighters to reevaluate their plan.

A post says the area is under Temporary Flight Restrictions.

"Individuals who have been determined to have endangered manned aircraft or people on the ground with a UAS and/or interfered with wildfire suppression may be subject to civil penalties, including fines of up to $25,000, and potentially criminal prosecution," the post said.

U.S. Forest Service - Coronado National Forest Evacuation map for residents in the town of Oracle

UPDATE 7 p.m.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says residents are on SET status and to be alert.

PCSO says there is significant fire danger in much of the town of Oracle. This applies to residents south of American Avenue and Mount Lemmon Highway, east of Calle Futura and west of COD Ranch Road.

Officials say residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family and friends outside of the area.

Residents are encouraged to grab your emergency go kit and keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

ORIGINAL STORY

A wildfire is currently burning near the town of Oracle, north of Tucson, Tuesday evening, according to the Coronado National Forest.

In a social media post, fire officials say the 'Cedar Wildfire' started at 4:56 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20 in the Santa Catalina Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest. Officials have not yet reported a size for the blaze.

Cuyler Diggs shares a view of the smoke from KGUN 9's Mt. Bigelow Neighborhood Network weather camera:

Coronado National Forest says wildfire burning near Oracle Tuesday afternoon

According to the post, 12 engines, two helicopters and two Large Airtankers (LATs) are being used to fight the fire.

Visitors are being asked to avoid the area.