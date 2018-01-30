CCSO warns of warrant telephone scam

TUCSON, Ariz - The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to the public regarding a phone scam.

Carol Capas with CCSO says people are receiving a phone call from a man identifying himself as a deputy/supervisor and uses a fake name.

The caller advises the citizen that there is a warrant for their arrest and they will go to jail unless they pay via a pre-paid card that they needed to buy at a local store and call the Deputy/Supervisor back with the access code.

Capas says one citizen fell for the scam and lost several thousand dollars.

CCSO says that law enforcement will not call you to tell you about a warrant.