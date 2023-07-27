Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

CCSO looking for driver who left site of Highway 80 deadly crash

CCSO deputies are searching for the driver involved.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 13:57:38-04

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help finding a driver involved in a deadly crash Wednesday on Highway 80 near Benson.

According to deputies, the driver was transporting three undocumented migrants in his car when it crashed, leaving one of them dead. The other two were treated for their injuries, CCSO says.

Deputies say the driver left the crash, and they are asking for help locating him. CCSO describes the driver as:

  • A 6’0-6’3 man with a thin frame
  • Light complexion
  • Wearing a gray shirt and tan pants

CCSO says this investigation is ongoing, and you can contact them at (520) 432-9500 or email Sheriff-Tips@cochise.az.gov.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!