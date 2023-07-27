CCSO looking for driver who left site of Highway 80 deadly crash

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help finding a driver involved in a deadly crash Wednesday on Highway 80 near Benson.
According to deputies, the driver was transporting three undocumented migrants in his car when it crashed, leaving one of them dead. The other two were treated for their injuries, CCSO says.
Deputies say the driver left the crash, and they are asking for help locating him. CCSO describes the driver as:
- A 6’0-6’3 man with a thin frame
- Light complexion
- Wearing a gray shirt and tan pants
CCSO says this investigation is ongoing, and you can contact them at (520) 432-9500 or email Sheriff-Tips@cochise.az.gov.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Youtube