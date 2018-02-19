CBP will install a new canopy at DeConcini Port of Entry

NOGALES, AZ - Thousands of travelers will soon be affected by delays at the DeConcini Port of Entry.

According to a release by the U.S Customs and Protection the new canopy is expected to be built within the next week.

“CBP is committed to improve the ports efficiency. Sometimes this requires infrastructure enhancements and construction that may cause delays,” said interim Port Director Michael Humphries. “We will continue to make every effort to minimize impacts to the travelers and ask for everyone’s patience.”

CBP suggests people take the Mariposa crossing during peak traffic hours and to check wait times on the border before traveling.