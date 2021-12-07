CBP officers seize 97,000 fentanyl tablets at Port of Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers seized thousands of fentanyl tablets over the weekend.

Officers at the Port of Nogales seized approximately 97,000 fentanyl tablets found in vehicle compartments, according to CBP. The fentanyl is estimated to be worth $303,000.

This weekend @CBP Officers at the Port of #Nogales seized approximately 97,000 fentanyl tablets concealed within vehicle compartments-est. value $303K. Excellent work CBP Nogales Officers! Thank you for protecting the American people!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/y4RCehYrm9 — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) December 7, 2021

