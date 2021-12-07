Watch
CBP officers seize 97,000 fentanyl tablets at Port of Nogales

CBP Port Director Michael W. Humphries/Twitter
Customs and Border Protection seized thousands of fentanyl tablets over the weekend.
Posted at 9:37 PM, Dec 06, 2021
NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers seized thousands of fentanyl tablets over the weekend.

Officers at the Port of Nogales seized approximately 97,000 fentanyl tablets found in vehicle compartments, according to CBP. The fentanyl is estimated to be worth $303,000.

