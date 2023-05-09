CBP makes changes to CBP One App ahead of Title 42 ending

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs & Border Protection is upgrading its CBP One App to streamline the asylum-seeking application process.

What is CBP One App?

The app launched on October 28, 2020 and provides a host of features, including offering appointments for migrants seeking asylum. However, there have been complaints that the app only offered a few appointments at a designated time, which lead to a lot of people trying to access one webpage all at once.

What's new?

Starting May 10, the agency will allow asylum seekers to request an appointment anytime between 10 a.m. (MST) and 9 a.m. the next day.

You will be told if you got an appointment at 10 a.m. the following day. Once notified, you will have 23 hours to accept the appointment.

You also no longer need to check the app for appoints daily at 9 a.m. Beginning May 12, the agency will increase the total number of appointments available each day to around 1,000.

The agency will gradually increase the number of daily appointments as operations become more efficient. The agency will also prioritize those who have been requesting appointments longer.

More time to request appointment

More time to respond to appointment

Agency will offer more appointments