TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Customs and Border Protection officers found 62.85 pounds of meth in a car's bumpers on Friday, July 7.

Approximately 287,000 fentanyl pills were found in a car's gas tank on Saturday, according to authorities.

On Monday, officers conducting pedestrian operations found over 29,000 fentanyl pills hidden in snack and potato chip bags.