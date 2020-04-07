Menu

CBP employees test positive for coronavirus in Arizona

Posted: 9:56 AM, Apr 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-07 12:56:20-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — Multiple U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona.

According to CBP's website, there are three confirmed cases in Tucson and three in Douglas.

"In order to minimize exposure to COVID-19, the CBP workforce is using social distancing to the maximum extent possible. CBP has ensured that personnel who cannot telework have ready access to Personal Protective Equipment and comprehensive guidance for the use of that equipment," CBP said.

CBP says it is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to support efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

