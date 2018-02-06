CBP arrests Tucson man for human smuggling

THREE POINTS, Ariz. - Border Patrol agents have arrested a Tucson man for attempting to smuggle six people across the border.

It happened Saturday near Three Points.

Agents stopped the Chevy Malibu that had two visible passengers and found five more people trying to hide in the back seat.

The six passengers in the car were all illegal immigrants, five from Guatemala and one from Mexico.

The 25-year-old driver is facing six counts of human smuggling, and all of his passengers are facing prosecution for immigration violations.

Border Patrol agents said the driver also had a loaded pistol hidden under the driver's seat.

Tohono O'odham police assisted Border Patrol with the arrest.