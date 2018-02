TUCSON, Ariz. - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is announcing changes to the hours of operation at the Port of Sasabe.

The new hours are:

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Thursday

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday

The changes will take effect starting February 26, 2018.