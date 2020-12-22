Menu

CBP: Agents seize $3M in fentanyl and meth near Lukeville Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized $3 million worth of narcotics near Lukeville Port of Entry.
Posted at 5:24 PM, Dec 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-21 19:24:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized $3 million worth of narcotics near Lukeville Port of Entry.

On Saturday, Tucson Sector agents detained one individual and recovered two camouflage backpacks suspected to be full of narcotics, CBP says. The backpacks were positive for components of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The packages contained nearly 14 pounds of fentanyl and 55 pounds of meth. CBP says the drugs seized are worth more than $3 million.

The 40-year-old man was determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and faces federal charges for drug smuggling.

The man and drugs were turned over to agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

