TUCSON, Ariz. - Ajo border patrol agents have arrested a previously deported MS-13 gang member.

The agents were patrolling near Lukeville when they arrested three Mexican nationals and 2 Honduran nationals.

Agents identified one of the Honduran nationals as 36-year-old Oscar Moreno-Mejia, an MS-13 member who has previously served prison time for distributing cocaine, and felony grand theft.

Morena is in federal custody awaiting prosecution for criminal immigration violations.

The other four men were processed for immigration violations.