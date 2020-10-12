CBP: 12 individuals taken into custody after border wall protest

TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection say 12 individuals were taken into custody following a border wall protest Monday morning.

Protesters blocked traffic on Arizona State Route 85 in both directions near the Tucson Sector Border Patrol Immigration Checkpoint, and were given warning to clear out of the roadway by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers, but those individuals were then taken into custody.

We fully support the right to voice concerns and express opinions lawfully and peacefully under the first amendment. CBP

There were no injuries reported.