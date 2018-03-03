Cats rescued in a midtown house fire

TUCSON, Ariz. - Police received multiple calls today regarding a house fire near the 200 block of North Euclid.

The home in question was cluttered which made it difficult to find their way around the home, but they were able to contain the fire rather quickly.

As it spread to the attic, they realized that the house contained many cats in need of their rescue. The group split up and were able to rescue six of the twelve total cats on the property. Four cats were found dead and the last two others are still missing.

They were able to completely contain the flames in just 21 minutes after their arrival.

Firefighters found that one of the homeowners, a man, tried to carefully put the fire out before fleeing to safety. The husband and wife will be displaced as Tucson Fire investigators are still trying to find the cause of the flames.