Catholic University of America partners with PCC to offer business degree

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new university is making its mark in Tucson.

The Catholic University of America based out of Washington DC is partnering with Pima Community College students a more affordable way to obtain a business degree.

“I deem this as a sort of beta experiment. We’re trying to make this work here and we’re determined to do it and when it succeeds we’re going to take it elsewhere around the country," said President John Garvey, Catholic University of America.

The University partnered with Pima Community College making it a one-stop-shop for students to walk away with a bachelor's degree.

“The program is less than $37,000 so it's less than $9,000 a year,” said Keiran Roche, program director.

The university is hoping to make costs close to a Pell grant, which is a maximum of $6,495.

The partnership between the college and university stretches farther than just the campus— it extends to local businesses.

“We hope to help support the next generation of future business leaders here in tucson, with the support of local leaders like Jim Click and Bert Lopez from Jim Click Automotive team and HSL properties, as well some other partners that we've got Cushman & Wakefield PICOR [Commercial Real Estate] and GHLN architecture engineering."

Offering students like Dominic Dempsey first-hand experience.

“I'm making money. I work at Jim Click right now with one of our partnerships. And through this partnership of school, and Jim Click. They offered us gig works to work through the company,” said Dempsey.

The university said it chose Tucson to serve the city and students like Dempsey who want to stay in the town they call home.

“What's nice about the program is we're gonna be able to use what we learned to better our community," said Dempsey.

The university said the economy and growing population were another selling point.

The Catholic University of America is accepting applications now.

----

