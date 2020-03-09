Catalina United Methodist Church taking preventative measures amid COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Catalina United Methodist Church is taking preventative measures amid COVID-19.

Church Pastor Dottie Escobedo-Frank sent a letter to the church community Saturday providing information about the changes being made to ensure the health safety of everyone.

The letter stated, in part, the church is implementing new cleanliness and safety measures including; the custodial staff will thoroughly clean the spaces where everyone gathers, hand sanitizers will be placed at the entry of worship, and pastors will lead a verbal greeting of peace. They also ask to not offer a hand shake as not everyone may want to.

Escobedo-Frank says Holy Communion will be served differently, those joining are asked to come up with open hands as the bread will placed into your hands. She also says there may be time when Holy Communion is suspended,

In part, Escobedo-Frank said "This is a new moment in the life of the church, and we do not know the changes that may be before us. But we will do all we can to care for our people by continuing to stay updated for safety measures."

The church also asks those who may be sick or have compromised health to stay home.

The church does provide live streaming at 11 a.m. Sunday's.