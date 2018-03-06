Catalina Foothills High School students successfully launch spacecraft and collect amazing photos

Alexa Liacko
9:31 AM, Mar 6, 2018
3 hours ago

Students from Catalina High School successfully launched a computer into space and it collected some incredible photos.

Students spent months planning the "Falcon-1" launch and met early in the morning for final preparations.

Students at Catalina Foothills High School successfully launched their first spacecraft Monday morning.

Students at Catalina Foothills High School successfully launched their first spacecraft Monday morning.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Students at Catalina Foothills High School successfully launched their first spacecraft Monday morning. Juniors and seniors in an astronomy and physics club built their own computer to collect data from above the earth's atmosphere.

The spacecraft was launched by a balloon and collected data on temperature, atmospheric pressure, and video from 30 kilometers above Earth's surface.

Students spent months planning the "Falcon-1" launch and met early in the morning for final preparations.

 

Once the balloon was launched, it flew for a few hours and landed in the desert near Willcox. Students were able to recover it intact using GPS they installed on the spacecraft.

Their teacher, Michael Winters, helped raise the money for this project and said he hopes this is the first of many launches from Catalina Foothills High School.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top