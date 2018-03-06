Catalina Foothills High School students successfully launch spacecraft and collect amazing photos

TUCSON, Ariz. - Students at Catalina Foothills High School successfully launched their first spacecraft Monday morning. Juniors and seniors in an astronomy and physics club built their own computer to collect data from above the earth's atmosphere.
The spacecraft was launched by a balloon and collected data on temperature, atmospheric pressure, and video from 30 kilometers above Earth's surface.
The balloon that’s launching this spacecraft is filling up!! The spacecraft will fly for a few hours collecting data and will (hopefully) land safely near Willcox! pic.twitter.com/BAsal8bezl