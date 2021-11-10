Catalina Foothills High School band is marching to Pasadena

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was an exciting night for students in the Catalina Foothills High School marching band.

While they thought they were just having a performance for their parents, they were stunned to learn they were chosen to perform in the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

"It's pretty exciting," Renee Shane-Boyd, the band director, said. "We actually applied a year ago and because of COVID everything was delayed a year."

Shane-Boyd said they only take a handful of high school bands and was happy to hear they were chosen. She is excited her students will get to experience this.

"Half of our band essentially this year had never performed before because of COVID," Shane-Boyd said. "It will be really special for the kids who are currently juniors because they got to march in both the Rose Parade and the Macy's Day Parade during their high school career."

