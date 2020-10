ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — A wildfire has broken out east of Oracle and Rancho Vistoso.

According to Golder Ranch Fire District, there are no structures in danger, nor any evacuations underway, but smoke can be smelled in southern Oro Valley.

Crews from Golder Ranch Fire District, Northwest Fire District and the Arizona State Forestry are responding.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.