Cat Video Fest 2021 to screen at The Loft Cinema, ticket sales benefit local shelters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An all-new Cat Video Fest will claw its way onto the big screen at The Loft Cinema later this month.

The screening is a compilation of one of life's joys - cat videos!

"Join your fellow cat fans for some major feline fun as we dive into this purr-fectly hilarious collection of kooky kitty videos on the big screen, and help us raise money for local cats in need!," said the local theater.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Hope Animal Shelter.

Tickets are $10 per person.

Here are the showtimes for Cat Video Fest 2021: