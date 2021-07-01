Cat Video Fest 2021 to screen at The Loft Cinema, ticket sales benefit local shelters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An all-new Cat Video Fest will claw its way onto the big screen at The Loft Cinema later this month.
The screening is a compilation of one of life's joys - cat videos!
"Join your fellow cat fans for some major feline fun as we dive into this purr-fectly hilarious collection of kooky kitty videos on the big screen, and help us raise money for local cats in need!," said the local theater.
A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Hope Animal Shelter.
Here are the showtimes for Cat Video Fest 2021:
- July 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- July 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- July 25 at 2 p.m.
- July 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- July 28 at 7:30 p.m.