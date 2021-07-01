Watch
Cat Video Fest 2021 to screen at The Loft Cinema, ticket sales benefit local shelters

Cat Video Fest
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 17:30:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An all-new Cat Video Fest will claw its way onto the big screen at The Loft Cinema later this month.

The screening is a compilation of one of life's joys - cat videos!

"Join your fellow cat fans for some major feline fun as we dive into this purr-fectly hilarious collection of kooky kitty videos on the big screen, and help us raise money for local cats in need!," said the local theater.

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Hope Animal Shelter.

Tickets are $10 per person.

Here are the showtimes for Cat Video Fest 2021:

  • July 23 at 7:30 p.m.
  • July 24 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • July 25 at 2 p.m.
  • July 27 at 7:30 p.m.
  • July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

