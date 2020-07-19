Cat shelter and sanctuary in Tucson holds 'Kitten Monsoon' adoption event

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is holding a 'Kitten Monsoon' through mid-August to help its felines find homes.

In years past, the annual adoption event has been a one-day 'Kitten Shower,' but this year it's being extended to limit the number of people in the shelter at one time.

Right now, The Hermitage has nearly 40 kittens ready for adoption and about 180 total cats looking for homes.

"It's kitten season, which means in shelter-parlance means that all the cats are having babies. We at The Hermitage are getting kittens from off the street, we're getting them from other shelters, we are getting them from pregnant cats," says Allyson Israel, Development Coordinator​ at Hermitage. ​"We are up to our eyeballs in kittens."

Blunder is one of the kittens up for adoption during 'Kitten Monsoon.' (Photo: KMartin via Hermitage)

During 'Kitten Monsoon,' kittens are $115 for one or $200 for a pair.. There is also special pricing on older cats, including a special discount for senior citizens who can adopt a senor cat for just $15.

If you're interested in adopting a cat, you can fill out this form. Adoptions are appointment-only. In order to enter the building, you must have your temperature checked. The shelter says anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees won't be allowed in.

If you want to help, but can't adopt a cat right now, the shelter is also accepting monetary donations online and via mail.

"Because we can't do in-person events, we're really encouraging people to think about us when they're donating," says Israel. "We could really use support right now."