Cat adoptions, turn-ins suspended at Nancy J. Brua shelter after rise in respiratory infections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nancy J. Brua Animal Shelter in Sierra Vista has suspended cat adoptions and turn-ins due to a recent outbreak of upper respiratory infections affecting some of the animals.

The shelter says it hopes to resume cat adoptions as soon as possible.

"Please be patient as we take precautions to limit the spread of this upper respiratory infection," said Animal Care Supervisor Arleen Garcia.

Although cat adoptions are on hold, the shelter says residents can still take advantage of its current "Dog Days of Summer" adoption special.

"The special reduces the dog adoption fee from $75 to $50. The fee includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a City dog license, and a microchip implant at no additional charge," said the shelter in a news release.

The shelter is located at 6799 E. Highway 90.

