Casino Del Sol unveils new sports gambling venue 'SolSports', opening planned for Sept. 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new sportsbook is coming to Casino Del Sol later this year.

"SolSports" is a sports gambling venue that will house 60 televisions and feature a full bar, food service, live sports betting, and self-service sports betting kiosks.

The casino says the space will open in Sept. 2021, pending regulations from the Arizona Department of Gambling.

“Our goal is to continue to add to our offerings, so we are looking forward to providing our guests with another exceptional gaming experience with our new sportsbook,” said CEO of Casino Del Sol, Kimberly Van Amburg. “SolSports will provide the ultimate environment for guests to watch and bet on their favorite professional and college sporting events.”

