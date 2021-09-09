Casino Del Sol to launch ‘SolSports’ sportsbook and app

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sports betting is kicking off in Arizona Thursday and Casino Del Sol has announced its new sportsbook called SolSports.

“It’s going to be a beautiful space. I’m super excited about it,” said Casino Del Sol CEO, Kim Van Amburg.

SolSports is the result of the expanded gaming legislation passed by Arizona lawmakers in April 2021.

“As you see sports betting rolling out in different states throughout the country, its kind of been understood that sports betting would come to Arizona. But, obviously, this last year has been critical in terms of finalizing it and getting it going. So it’s exciting that it’s here,” said Van Amburg.

Previously known as the Paradiso Lounge, the 4,000 square foot area will have a full bar, food service, and six live betting windows.

“There will be kiosks in there and throughout the property, including two kiosks at Casino of the Sun. So if you’re not in the sportsbook but you placed a bet, and want to place another bet, you can do that throughout the property,” Sid Van Amburg.

SolSports is the casino’s very own sportsbook. Deciding to not go with a third-party operator, Van Amburg says the casino came to the conclusion that they have the in-house expertise to produce one on their own.

“Our platform partner, Scientific Games, is excellent. Their hardware is excellent, the software is excellent, their product is just great. So I feel like the combination of their expertise with our in-house sportsbook director, whose name is John Collins, is just a great combination and will do a great job,” said Van Amburg.

Casino Del Sol will launch SolSports and its app in the coming weeks.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

