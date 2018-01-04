Casa Grande rest area closing Monday, January 8th

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -

The Scranton rest area on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande will be closed starting Monday, January 8th. The Arizona Department of Transportation is working on upgrading the site to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Plumbing, electrical and other systems will also be improved. The project is slated to take around six months to complete.

While the rest area is closed travelers are encouraged to plan ahead to stop in the Phoenix or Casa Grande areas.

The Canoa Ranch rest area on Interstate 19 is also set to close for renovations in the spring. ADOT is working to improve rest areas around the state, replacing infrastructure at some sites that is over 50 years old.