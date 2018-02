TUCSON, Ariz. - Casa Grande police are looking for a missing 8-year-old girl who was last seen near her Casa Grande home near 9th St. and Peart Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Aisha Tracy has brown eyes, brown hair, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a jean jacket, and black leggings.

If you have any information call the Casa Grande Police Department at (520)421-8700.