Casa De Los Niños Thrift Store to close after 46 years serving Tucson

Posted at 5:30 PM, Jul 07, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Casa de los Niños Thrift Store will be permanently closing on July 24, 2021.

The thrift store has been in operation for 46 years.

According to a recent press release, the story has struggled financially the last few years as the retail landscape changed.

The store is no longer accepting donations but will be open for regular business for the next 2 weeks.

A final sale will be held July 20-24.

"We are grateful to our donors, customers and staff for all the years of support. We will continue to focus our resources and work on helping children and families in our community through our extensive support services and prevention programs.” ~ Susie Huhn, CEO for Casa de los Niños

