Casa De Los Niños Thrift Store to close after 46 years serving Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Casa de los Niños Thrift Store will be permanently closing on July 24, 2021.

The thrift store has been in operation for 46 years.

According to a recent press release, the story has struggled financially the last few years as the retail landscape changed.

The store is no longer accepting donations but will be open for regular business for the next 2 weeks.

A final sale will be held July 20-24.