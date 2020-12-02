Casa de los Ninos accepting donations for families in need this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. — Despite the challenging year, Casa de los Ninos is hoping that the community will help families in need this holiday season.

The nonprofit is holding a donation drive-thru event December 12. Members of the community can drive up in front of Casa de los Ninos and drop-off new toys, board games or clothing items.

The organization says donations are needed more than ever this year.

Vice President for Development and Public Relations Lisa Webster said "There's a lot of people that have not only lost employment, but you know, they may have also had jobs that have seriously cut back on hours, or maybe they're just like, they're being laid off from restaurants right now. So any money that they perhaps had -- that could go to creating some sort of a holiday for their families -- is just not available at this point."

Casa de los Ninos will also accept monetary donations.

Those who would like to make a donation, click here.