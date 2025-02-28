Cartel scouts, foot guide arrested northwest of Marana, CBP says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Customs and Border Protection announced Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested three suspected cartel scouts and one foot guide linked to the Los Memos transnational criminal organization, a faction of the Cártel de Sinaloa, in southern Arizona this week.

The first arrest took place Monday morning near Maricopa. The man, a Mexican national, admitted to crossing the border illegally.

Agents also found communication and observation devices commonly used by cartel scouts in his possession.

On Tuesday morning, agents patrolling the Silverbell Mountains northwest of Marana arrested two men, one from Mexico and another from Guatemala, for being in the U.S. illegally.

The agents, investigating suspicious activity in remote mountain areas often used by human and drug smugglers, discovered communication equipment, surveillance devices, and solar panels with batteries at the location.

Later that morning, two Mexican nationals were arrested near Pisinemo Village on the Tohono O’odham Nation. One of the men admitted to working as a foot guide for Los Memos, assisting in smuggling operations.

All five individuals were taken to the Casa Grande Border Patrol Station for further processing. In addition to charges of illegal entry, three of the men will face criminal charges for human smuggling and conspiracy.

The Casa Grande Border Patrol Station Prosecutions Unit is working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to prosecute cartel scouts under conspiracy charges outlined in 8 U.S.C. 1324.

“The U.S. Attorney’s office has been a valuable partner in our efforts to secure the border,” Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin said. “Taking away the eyes and ears of the smugglers makes it harder to move people and contraband, making it safer for agents and communities on both sides of the international border.”

The Department of State has designated the Cártel de Sinaloa as a Foreign Terrorist Organization under Executive Order 14157.

KGUN 9 will have the latest on the border.