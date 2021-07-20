Carondelet Health Network set to hold nurse job fair July 22

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Carondelet Health Network will hold a job fair for nurses Thursday, July 22.

Registered nurses and hospital support staff are invited to the job fair from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Hospital located at 350 N Wilmot Road.

Those who plan to attend will meet recruiters in-person and managers for on-site interviews. Hire incentives include St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospitals, where both hospitals have open positions in several departments for day and night shifts.

To RSVP for the job fair, email Skya.Rodland@tenethealth.com

For more information about Carondelet Health Network, visit here.