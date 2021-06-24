Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Carondelet Health donates over 32K servings of cereal to Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Carondelet Health Network
Carondelet Health Network cereal drive collects over 32K servings<br/><br/>
Carondelet Health Network Cereal Drive
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 20:41:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Carondelet Health Network employees and associates collected more than 32,000 servings of cereal and $4,000 during the hospitals' recent 'Healthy Over Hungry' cereal drive.

All of the donations were donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona as a way to help local children and adults struggling with hunger, receive a healthy breakfast.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona serves fresh food across five counties in southern Arizona. If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.

The cereal drive was held June 7-14.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!