Carondelet employees got moving on Move More Day

TUCSON, Ariz. - Employees at the Carondelet Health Network hosted an activity on Tucson's Move More Day where they participated in mile-long walks around St, Joseph's and St. Mary's hospitals to encourage the community to be more active.

Because Carondelet Health Network is a local sponsor of the American Heart Association, they also plan to be a part of Tucson's annual Heart Walk on April 21 at Reid Park, which is a part of the AHA's campaign to help people become more heart healthy.

According to the AHA, walking can actually prevent heart disease, which is the nation's number one killer, as well as strokes, which is the number five killer. In other words, the beginning of a healthier life might just be a few steps away.

If you want to know more about heart and vascular care at St. Joseph's or St. Mary's hospitals, you are encouraged to visit carondelet.org.