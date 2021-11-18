Watch
Caregivers get prison terms for defrauding victim in Tucson

Posted at 6:44 AM, Nov 18, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two caregivers have been sentenced to prison for defrauding a 73-year-old homebound victim in Tucson.

They say 34-year-old Michael Tagle Santos was given a 33-month sentence while 28-year-old Cherry Mae De Los Reyes-Santos got a 16-year prison term. A U.S. District Court judge in Tucson also ordered the married couple to pay an undisclosed amount of restitution to the victim.

Prosecutors say Santos previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and his wife pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony. Between 2013 and 2018, authorities say the couple made unauthorized transfers of the victim’s funds.

