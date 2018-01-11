Career pathways for MUSD students

MARANA (KGUN9-TV) - Marana High School freshman got the opportunity to learn about different career pathways.

John Jones, MUSD Director of CTE, says it is "critically important when our students graduate and leave us, they are life-long learners; equipped with the skills they need to enter college."

On Thursday, the Marana Chamber of Commerce Education Committee and the Marana Unified School District and Pima Community College NW hosted a "Career Pathways Expo."

Students learned about different high school Career and Technical Education courses available within MUSD. At the event, they learned about these four pathways: Arts and Design; Medical; Industrial; and Business and Student Services.

Students also got a first-hand look at post-secondary programs including: Automotive Technologies, Aviation Technologies, Welding, Culinary Arts, Early Childhood Education, Emergency Medical Service, Law and Public Safety, Film & Video Production, Photography, Software Development, and Technical Theatre.

Pima Community College Campus President, Dr. David Dore, says they "want students to be excited about their educational pathways and the tremendous opportunities that a higher education provides."

Students in MUSD can also enroll in college-level AP classes, dual enrollment courses, ear industry recognized certifications, as well as internships and work study programs.