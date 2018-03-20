Career fair for veterans scheduled in Pima County

Know a veteran that needs a job?

About 50 employers are scheduled to be at a career symposium at the University of Arizona Tech Park Event Center next week.

According to a news release from Pima County officials, veterans, transitioning military members and their spouses will be able to find jobs. Local employers will be on hand at the "Next Steps for Vets" event to critique resumes, give information about internships as well as access to other resources.

Employers expected to be in attendance include Tucson Electric Power, Tucson Medical Center and Asarco.

The career fair will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27 at 9030 S. Rita Road.

The event is a collaboration between ARIZONA@WORK-Pima County, Pima Community College, Tech Parks Arizona, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona, Tucson Electric Power, and the Department of Economic Security.